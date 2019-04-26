PV resident Nancy Hanley to receive honor at MCSF dinner

Paradise Valley resident, Nancy Hanley will receive the Service Above Self Award at the Ninth Annual Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Arizona Awards Dinner May 18 at Desert Ridge. (Submitted photo)

Nancy Hanley, a Valley native and Paradise Valley resident, will receive the Service Above Self Award on Saturday, May 18.



She will be among honorees recognized at the Ninth Annual Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Arizona Awards Dinner at Desert Ridge, according to a press release.



Ms. Hanley will be honored for her ongoing support of the organization and continuing to honor the legacy of her late husband, Lee Hanley, who was a Marine officer and Vietnam veteran, according to the release.

Her work in the community supports numerous nonprofits including MCSF, which she and her late husband supported since its inception in 2009.



Marines, their families, scholarship recipients and community supporters will gather to honor the spirit of the Marines at the dinner while raising money to provide scholarships to children of Marines, the release said.



Currently, 79 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen from Arizona receive support from the scholarship foundation, the release noted.



“Marines are a tight-knit group and hold ourselves to high standards, one of those being to take care of our own,” Dave English, Arizona Campaign co-chair and Marine veteran, said in a prepared statement.



“In providing these scholarships to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen, we are able to continue our service to our brethren and so thankful for a community that stands behind this mission to ‘honor Marines by educating their children.”



The awards dinner will feature a keynote speech from military guest of honor, Lieutenant General Michael Dana, director of Marine Corps staff. Entertainment will be provided by country music legend, Larry Gatlin.

All proceeds raised from the dinner will go to fund college and career technical training scholarships in Arizona.

Also, Lieutenant General John F. Goodman, USMC (Ret) will be honored with the Bruce T. Halle Semper Fidelis Award for his leadership in the Marine Corps and continued support of military efforts around the world.

He is a retired three-star general who began his military service with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he earned the Soldier’s Medal, the Bronze Star with “V” Device, and a Purple Heart. He is also know from his days as the starting quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1965 and 1966.

At the dinner, there will be a posthumous tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Herrmann with a scholarship in his name to be endowed for future generations of students. He was killed along with four other Marines in December of 2018 in an air collision accident over the seas of Japan.



For more information on the Scholarship Foundation and event, go to: mcsf.org/arizonadinner.