PV Police to join Neighbors app to provide community updates

It’s spring time and something new has blossomed in town as the Paradise Valley Police Department recently announced it is joining the free Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Town of Paradise Valley community with real-time, local crime and safety information.

The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe, according to a press release.

Residents can text ‘PVPD’ to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android and use the app to; join their neighborhood, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

“This is the next step of creating a virtual block watch. In our endeavors to find real-time solutions to real-time issues, the new application brings forth the ability to promote our residents communicating safety concerns with their neighborhoods and with our law enforcement personnel regardless of the video surveillance system they choose to use,” Chief of Police Peter Wingert said in a prepared statement.

“It’s a platform tailored to our public safety needs and aligns with our goal of incorporating technology into the Department.”

Jamie Siminoff, chief inventor and founder of Ring, said the company is excited for the town to join.

“Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost,” he said in a prepared statement.

“By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Town of Paradise Valley community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

How it works: