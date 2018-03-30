PV police to host local carnival after Special Olympics torch run

The Paradise Valley Police Department will participate in the carrying of the torch to kick-off the summer Special Olympics with its leg slated for Thursday, May 3 from 4:30-5 p.m.
The department is hosting in-person enrollment at the Paradise Valley Police Department, 6433 E. Lincoln Drive, Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to noon, according to a press release.
This year is unique of the Paradise Valley Police Department as it is the No. 1 fundraising police agency in 2017 in the state of Arizona and is now featured in the No. 1 position on this year’s Torch Run shirt, a release states.
The department is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics with a Community Carnival Celebration which has come together through the support of students from Kiva and Cherokee Elementary Schools from their Minute that Matters fundraising event.
The Torch Run is a 1.5-mile jog or bike ride with local Special Olympic athletes who will be leading our Torch Run positioned on a trolley.
Local athletes will pass the torch off to the Scottsdale Police Department where the department will have a Community Carnival Celebration with local students, organizations, churches and residents at Kiva Field Park, 6911 E. McDonald Drive.
The police department has the Sun City Pom’s performing an opening dance with a special guest speaker introducing the act. There will be family entertainment to include a K-9 and Drone demos and a Community Donut Eating Contest planned.
There will also be games, inflatable toys and a petting zone on site for those who purchase this year’s Torch Run shirt, a wristband or tickets. The event will end with a closing ceremony featuring dancers from the Brick’s Dance Studio with one last special guest speaker.