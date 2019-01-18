PV Mall JCPenny cashier Jacalyn Thompson wins $5K reward package

Jacalyn Thompson, a cashier at the Paradise Valley Mall JCPenney, was one of eight associates company-wide to receive a $5,000 reward package.

“I’m proud to award Jacalyn Thompson with this special opportunity as she worked hard to deliver strong customer service to shoppers throughout the holiday season,” Veronica Yates, general manager of the JCPenney at Paradise Valley Mall, said in a prepared statement.

“It’s a pleasant surprise to see one of our very own team members win an outstanding prize package on behalf of the Company. We empower our associates to serve the needs of customers and look forward to another exciting year providing shoppers with great style and value in Phoenix.”

JCPenney recently announced an effort to attract and retain top talent for the 2018 holiday season, according to a press release about how JCPenney introduced an new seasonal hiring incentive, offering recipients a chance to win a notable trip or prize package.

The reward package includes a choice of a $5,000 trip to Banff, Alberta, Canada; New York City; or Miami – which includes lodging, airfare and entertainment – or the choice of a $5,000 prize package for a smart home, outdoor, technology or glamour bundle, the release said.

All hourly associates and seasonal associates in stores, supply chain and call centers who remained with the company through Dec. 29 were eligible to win, noted the release.