PV dentist couple Chen all smiles about their local practice, patients

Drs. Kylin and Eric Chen, of Paradise Valley, are all smiles about their local dental practice and their patients.

Cholla Family Dentistry at 9188 E. San Salvador Drive, Suite 105, offers comprehensive dentistry and cosmetic oral rehabilitation, according to the couple who opened the practice in Scottsdale about two years ago.

Mrs. Chen — a Phoenix Country Day School graduate who grew up in Paradise Valley — attended college in Michigan, receiving her undergraduate degree in biochemistry and Chinese; and dental school in Loma Linda, California, where she met her husband during his implant residency after receiving his UCLA undergraduate degree in neuroscience, according to details provided.

“I married another dentist from California, and we have both now moved back to Arizona. I am so happy to have returned home to this beautiful desert,” Mrs. Chen said in an email.

The couple recently bought a house in Paradise Valley and looks forward to growing their practice in Scottsdale. Excited to establish connections and relationships in the Paradise Valley community, the couple want to educate communities where they live and work on dental care, they stated.

“I want my patients to be empowered to understand this seemingly mysterious part of their bodies, so they can pursue systemic health more effectively and intentionally. The mouth is so often forgotten in the larger scope of health, and I want my patients to know that I will prioritize them feeling educated in their decisions regarding their own oral health,” Mrs. Chen stated.

“My calling is to provide gentle, compassionate care to those in our community that value high-level dental treatment in a relaxing comfortable environment,” Mr. Chen stated of how he treats patients.

Now, lean back in your seat, open wide and meet your neighborhood dentist duo.

Cholla Family Dentistry Dentist Kylin Chen

Why you chose to work in your field: As my mother is a dentist, and my father is a physician, I always knew I wanted to be in healthcare in some capacity. My love of science combined with a true interest and passion for art, beauty, and esthetics culminated in my decision to go to dental school.

What I like most about what I do: I love that dentistry allows me to establish lifelong relationships with patients and entire families. Most patients see me more than their primary care physician!

It is truly a unique space to have the chance to catch up with awesome patients every six months, listen to what is going on with their kids and latest vacations, and at the same time empower patients to establish and maintain their oral health and beautiful smiles they can be confident in.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Broadway star! I’ve always loved singing and dancing, and musical theater is one of my favorite things in life. I love blasting Broadway soundtracks in the office until my staff gets sick of it.

What is a challenging aspect of your job? Dentistry is actually pretty mysterious and misunderstood by the general population. One of the biggest challenges of what I do is often debunking dental myths my patients have heard or trying to convince patients of the necessity of treating oral problems such as periodontal disease.

If patients don’t have dental pain or discomfort, it can sometimes be difficult to convince them why they need a deep cleaning to treat their periodontal disease. I am dedicated to educating my patients in all areas of dentistry, so they make empowered treatment decisions based on science-based knowledge I provide them.

People who inspired me (and how): My mom has always been a constant source of inspiration for me. The way she is able to make her patients absolutely fall in love with her and provide such excellent and comfortable dental care is incredible.

She is a brilliant dentist, active member of the community, and the most compassionate and caring individual I know. Not to mention, she is somehow able to balance her career with being a wife and a mom of six. She has taught me truly what unapologetic, graceful femininity, combined with strong female empowerment looks like.

Something for my patients to know about me: I have a passion for educating my patients regarding their oral health. Yes, I am here to do your fillings and crowns, but I truly want my patients to understand the basics of the oral environment…

My advice to today’s youth: Put down the iPads and cell phones. Get outside and go on adventures. Try new foods, travel, and experience new cultures. Count the friends you share life with tangibly, not the friends on your Instagram or Facebook. Work hard, play hard, follow your dreams and don’t settle for anything less!

Cholla Family Dentistry Dentist/Implant Specialist Eric Chen

Why you chose to work in your field: There are few fields in healthcare that allow you to make an impactful difference…whether it be getting a patient out of excruciating pain or improving their smile and confidence, it is very rewarding to be in dentistry.

What I like most about what I do: I like implant dentistry the most because I am giving back to the patient something that is of similar functionality and esthetic as their previous tooth.

Where did you come from: I am originally from Taiwan, though I was born in the U.S. I lived in Taiwan until I was 13 at which time I moved to Rowland Heights, California.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I would most likely be a veterinarian. I have always loved animals, I had several reptiles growing up and currently have two dogs.

What is a challenging aspect of your job? Managing patient expectations and behavioral modification for the betterment of their oral health.

People who inspired me (and how): Steve Irwin! He was willing to spend his effort, money, and energy for the public awareness of underrepresented and misunderstood creatures of the earth. It reminds me how perfectly small we are, and that a combined kindness and mutual compassion will make the world better.

Something I want patients to know about me: The way I treatment plan for my patients is exactly how I would treatment plan for my family. No compromises will be made in techniques or materials.

My advice to today’s youth: Know not the price of things but the value of them. Don’t forsake what you feel called to do and pursue it with a fervor that cannot be extinguished. And, rescue a dog!