‘Puppies, Pilates and Prosecco’ event benefits homeless pets

Michelle Wilson, front center, and friends pose after celebrating her birthday with puppies and pilates. (Submitted photo)

Almost There Foster Care held its third Puppies, Pilates and Prosecco fundraiser on April 13 on the grass at the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix.

The puppy-filled, sold-out event raised much-needed funds for the homeless animal community in Maricopa County, according to a press release.

ATFC is dedicated to providing loving care and a comfortable space to homeless dogs in need as forever homes are found, described the release.

ATFC specializes in large-breed, pregnant dogs and their pups who need time and space to grow and become socialized, the relase noted.

Event tickets were $50 and included a Pilates session, bottomless mimosas, snacks, raffle prizes, local vendors and puppies, the release said, adding that attendees played with puppies during the Pilates session and held them during a reception event outside afterward.

The next Puppies, Pilates and Prosecco event is scheduled for Nov. 29, according to the release.