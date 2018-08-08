Pop culture illustrator teams with Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to sketch Taliesin

Max Dalton is the artist behind several pop culture illustrations over the past 20 years that have drawn international attention with Wes Anderson films, Game of Thrones, The Beatles and Breaking Bad inspiring his sketches.

Today, Mr. Dalton has taken on a new muse — Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Buenos Aires-based illustrator has joined forces with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to create a limited-edition illustrated map of the famous architect’s personal estate in Wisconsin, Taliesin, and the home’s surrounding landmarks that span 800 acres, according to a press release.

The illustration will appear in the Summer 2018 edition of the Frank Lloyd Wright Quarterly, a hard-copy magazine exclusively available to the foundation’s members.

“I’m a big fan of modern design and early 20th-century architecture and, of course, Frank Lloyd Wright is one of my favorites,” Mr. Dalton said in a prepared statement.

“Just having the opportunity to work on something related to his work and being involved is such a great honor to me. I’m proud to be contributing – in a very tiny way — with the preservation of Wright’s legacy.”

Regarded as one of Mr. Wright’s most personal creations, Taliesin is the home, studio, school and agricultural estate of Mr. Wright. He built Taliesin on his favorite boyhood hill in the Wisconsin River Valley homesteaded by his Welsh grandparents and named it Taliesin in honor of the Welsh bard whose name means “shining brow.”

Begun in 1911, Mr. Wright rebuilt Taliesin twice, following significant fire damage in 1914 and 1925, a release states.

Jeff Goodman, director of marketing and communication for the foundation, approached Mr. Dalton earlier this year.

“I’ve long admired Max Dalton’s ability to take visuals created by other artists and display them in a way that respects the original intent while adding his own signature style to how the work is presented,” Mr. Goodman said in a prepared statement.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs and ideas are more relevant today than in his own lifetime, so we wanted an illustrator who could display the genius of Wright’s work with a contemporary approach. Our collaboration with Max is another way we can introduce Frank Lloyd Wright to new audiences, and help preserve his legacy to inspire future generations to think differently about how we build and live.”

Mr. Dalton’s “Greatest Moments in Film” series features character sketches from E.T., The Big Lebowski, Jaws and Pulp Fiction. Previous prints cataloging entire casts of Star Wars or locations in Wes Anderson films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Life Aquatic and The Royal Tenenbaums, top the fan-favorites list, a release claims.

Mr. Dalton also illustrated the children’s book “The Lonely Phone Booth” which the Smithsonian selected for its 2010 Notable Books for Children. He also designed illustrations and cover art for the New York Times bestseller, “The Wes Anderson Collection.”

“The process of drawing every building in detail made me realize the brilliance of what it means to obtain all that beauty and all that simplicity in the forms of such complex structures,” Mr. Dalton said.

“I’ve also learned a few things about Wright’s work that only reinforce for me what a genius he was. For instance, to know that he drew Fallingwater in about two hours just blew my mind.”

Mr. Dalton said he did significant research of the plans Mr. Wright drew for Taliesin and choose several and imitated his style, especially his handwriting and the position of the trees and other landforms around the building.

“On top of that, I planted all the buildings drawn in my own style,” he said. “That’s something I’ve never done before. I hope that everyone likes the result as much as I do.”

The map of the Taliesin Estate includes Romeo and Juliet Windmill, Midway Barn, Hillside School, the Tan-y-Deri residence and surrounding cottages, and Taliesin itself.

Mr. Goodman said he hopes this is just the beginning of the partnership with Dalton.

“I have Max Dalton’s artwork framed and hung on the walls of my own home, so I was thrilled he agreed to create this incredible illustration for us,” he says. “Max is truly inspired by Wright’s designs, so I don’t know which one of us is more excited about working together, and I look forward to more opportunities to collaborate in the future.”