Police: Credit card fraud used at PV resort

Two men have been arrested by Paradise Valley police for allegedly using stolen credit cards at a local resort.

The Paradise Valley Police Department was called to a town resort by a victim who had been notified that his credit card number had been used, according to police officials.

When police arrived, they learned that a person named Eric Boyd had rented a room using the credit card number of the victim without his knowledge or consent, police say.

When officers went to the room, they contacted Boyd and Michael Akinniyi.

Further investigation showed that they each had in their possession numerous credit cards with various individuals’ names and different numbers, according to police.

Both suspects were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives. During one of the interviews, Boyd reportedly admitted that he had purchased two of the credit cards online in Chicago.

Police also learned that he had rented a car using another fraudulent credit card, officers say.

Michael Akinniyi of Houston, was charged with four counts of forgery of a credit card, and Eric Boyd of Chicago was charged with two counts of forgery of a credit card, two counts of taking the identity of another, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of fraud schemes. Akinniyi and Boyd booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Avenue Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call 480-948-7410.