Playworks Arizona receives $50,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities

Thunderbirds Charities awarded Playworks Arizona with a $50,000 grant to help decrease bullying in Phoenix-area schools.
According to a press release, the grant supports Playworks’ mission of implementing healthier recess play at elementary schools to transform students’ physical and emotional health.
Many schools experience reduced bullying, chronic absences and teacher turnover as a result of the program.
“Playworks Arizona will be able to serve an additional three Title I elementary schools thanks to this generous contribution from Thunderbirds Charities,” says Suzanne Percy, Playworks development director, in a prepared statement. “These funds will be used to directly impact the lives of 1,980 children in the Valley by making their playgrounds a safer, more positive and fun place to be.”
“All it takes is one short site visit to see the difference Playworks is making in the lives of kids around the Valley every day,” says Thunderbirds Big Chief Andy Markham in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to be able to support organizations like Playworks that are helping make our community a better place for future generations.”
Playworks Arizona partners with more than 56 schools in Arizona, serving more than 36,000 children. Playworks impacts students at more than 26 additional schools and youth programs through professional development training for staff and youth workers, serving an additional 16,000 kids, the release states.