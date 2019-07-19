Planning Commission tables intricate lot-split vote

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission (File photo)

Several Paradise Valley resident concerns have snagged a preliminary plat and conditional use permit application for a proposed lot split and private road.

The Planning Commission voted 6-0, with commissioner Charles Covington absent, at its Tuesday, July 16 public hearing to table a vote for a two-lot subdivision with a private road at 7525 N. Ironwood Road to the Aug. 20 meeting.

This time would give the applicant a chance to provide additional drainage information per the concerns surrounding a planned wash through one of the lots.

“I think this is good opportunity to allow the applicant and the homeowners to get on the same page and move forward,” commissioner Pamela Georgelos said. “I think we’re going to be ready to vote at the next hearing.”

Cullum Homes is proposing the lot split of the 2.77-acre site, which carries R-43 zoning. There are a house, guest home and tennis court on the property but the applicant has plans to demolish both the structures in favor of new ones.

Plans call for one lot to border Ironwood Drive and the other to be interior. As a result, Rod Cullum of Cullum Homes says it needs a private road for access to the second lot.

Plans call for the private roadway, called Tract A, to be 50 feet wide with a cul-de-sac with a 45-foot radius. In total, the road will be about 250 feet long.

A second tract will run immediately south of the roadway and will be for drainage and utility easements.

One concern came from Ron and Lynn Duff, who own the property at 7630 N. Invergordon Road directly to the east of the property in question. Some of their concerns included the impact construction would have on their view of Mummy Mountain and their home value.

The Duffs claimed the planned wash that runs through the proposed west lot would narrow development in the proposed east lot against their property, which would negatively affect their view. The planned wash runs from the top of the lot and curves toward Ironwood Road with a smaller one continuing south.

Dan Torrens, an attorney, represented the Duffs at the meeting and spoke to the couple’s concerns.

Further concerns included the wash in the proposed west lot not meeting town code because it lacked a 5-foot landscape buffer on each side of the wash and five cross sections equally spread across the property were not used properly to determine the tier of the wash.

“We’re asking for due diligence here. We understand the urgency that Mr. Cullum has but again, this is not an urgency the Duffs have created but one the Duffs are going to have to live with,” Mr. Torrens said to the Commission.

“This is not merely a case of neighbors coming in and complaining that they don’t want something in their backyard. These are serious issues we have at this stage, whether the plat and the proposed plan are in compliance with the town code and the storm drainage manual.”

Other neighbor concerns centered on views and what the exact plans would be for buildings. Commissioner Thomas Campbell asserted the private roadway allows for improved views.

“You’re not entitled to the view you’ve had for 20 years or 100 years,” he said to the neighbors’ representatives. “You’ve really enjoyed it, but it doesn’t really belong to you unless you buy the lot from the builder. You only have the right to what is left once it is fully developed.”

Mr. Cullum said he has no problems waiting for approval until August because the final plat won’t go before the Town Council until September. He claimed under the current town code, he has met all requirements.

Commissioner Darren Wastchak said he believes the issue over the planned wash is a technical one that is a good point and deserves more time for consideration.

“My biggest concern is we have a neighbor that wants an opportunity to be able to spend some time with this project and, for right or for wrong, I think they deserve that opportunity,” Mr. Wastchak said.

“And again, had we been able to approve this and they still had their say, under our policies and procedures, I would have no problem approving this. But under the circumstances, I think the continuation is the best thing to do for the residences.”