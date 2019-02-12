Planning Commission requests extension on Mountain View Medical Plaza

More time is needed, the Paradise Valley Planning Commission believes, to assess a proposal regarding the Mountain View Medical Plaza.

The commission unanimously approved a request to the Town Council that would extend time for deliberation to April 16, erasing the previous due date of March 5. The approval to ask for an extension came at a Feb. 5 Planning Commission meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

Mountain View Medical Center sits at 10555 N. Tatum Blvd., abutting the City of Phoenix. The Town Council originally approved an statement of direction at a Nov. 15 meeting last year.

The extension came at the behest of the applicant.

“During the Planning Commission consideration of the application, the applicant requested additional time to review and discuss the proposal with the Planning Commission to which The Commission agreed,” an amendment to the original SOD states.

“As such, this SOD grants the Planning Commission additional time to complete their review and replaces the original SOD issued on November 15, 2018.”

In regards to the project, the applicant requested to demolish all structures on the property in three phases and replace them with six new building — two of which are slated to be two stories.

This would lead to more parking as well as the replacement of parking canopies with newer ones.

The three phases would spread out over five years with goals of completing a phase in 2019, 2020 and 2024.

The project has met some backlash, particularly from residents in the Firebrand Ranch community. Some of those concerns include noise pollution, air pollution, light pollution and traffic pollution.

There were also concerns that construction would negatively affect residents with a potential for Valley Fever among the community’s younger and older population.