Planning Commission approves lot split on Invergordon Road

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission (File photo)

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved an application for a lot split on a property at 5307 N. Invergordon Road.

The vote came at the commission’s June 4 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. Per the Town Code, since the commission rendered an unanimous vote, the application does not need to go before the Town Council.

The commission originally heard a presentation on the item at its May 21 meeting. The June 4 meeting served as a public hearing on the item, to which there was no one who spoke.

The existing lot, which is under R-43 zoning, is 94,574 square feet or about 2.24 acres. The application requested splitting the lot nearly in half. This would create a 48,837-square-foot lot and 48,820-square-foot lot, according to a May 21 town staff presentation.

Planner George Burton, who presented on the item, said the split does meet all R-43 requirements including one minimum acre in net size, 165 feet in width, access via public road and a 40-foot front/rear setback as well as a 20-foot side yard setback.

The Planning Commission also included the following four stipulations regarding the approval:

Lot split plat must be recorded with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in substantial compliance with plat map by Montgomery Engineering and Management;

Prior to recordation of the plat, the nonconforming structures on property must be removed with applicable demolition permit submitted to the town;

Within 60 days of approval of plat map, applicant shall submit Mylars and an electronic version as a PDF for the town’s permanent record; and

Copy of drainage easement and maintenance agreement forms must be submitted to the town for review and approval prior to recordation of Mylars.

Though it meets all requirements, Mr. Burton did point out at the May 21 meeting the split would put the property out of character with the rest of the community as the majority of the subdivision are about 2.25 acres.

Town staff had concern about drainage as a report noted the channel and outlet were undersized for current design flow. This could affect properties to the south so the commission directed staff to provide notice to those properties.

The property will also require drainage easements for each lot based on topography of the area. Town staff also said the lot split cannot create any non-conformities.