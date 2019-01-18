Pipeline AZ launches online career site in Maricopa County

Pipeline AZ, a career exploration tool funded by the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority, has officially launched in the Arizona market.

Dedicated to keeping top talent in the state, Pipeline AZ focuses on connecting job seekers with local pathways to education or directly to employment that specifically matches personal skills and interests, according to a release.

The regionally created job search platform “provides real-time labor market information and insights and uncovers options that allow people to make better decisions about their career,” the release stated.

“We want our community investments to have a wide and lasting impact,” MCIDA Executive Director Shelby Scharbach stated in the release.

“In many cases, the programs we are funding through community grants will be feeding Pipeline AZ, providing users of all incomes and backgrounds a single place to access support services such as career training and additional education.”

Katherine Pappas, Pipeline AZ director, stated Pipeline AZ was created to keep top talent in Greater Phoenix, facilitate faster placement for high-growth businesses and simplify the job-search process for job seekers.

“From a skills translator for our veterans looking to transition to civilian life, to our ability to match students with jobs that fit their career goals, to tools that assist those looking to rescale or upscale, this is a true community initiative,” she stated.

Pipeline AZ provides support and services to job seekers. Starting with assessments to gauge an applicant’s skills and interests, the platform will then present customized results based on the data entered, focusing on career results that are projected to have high demand in Maricopa County.

“Pipeline AZ is set up to be the most successful solution of its kind,” stated Brian Fischer, COO of Futures Inc., a technology partner of Pipeline AZ.

“No one in the country trying to solve workforce development challenges, connects everyone in the community the way Pipeline AZ does.”

For more information, visit pipelineaz.com.