Phoenix Rescue Mission breaks record, hosts appreciation lunches

Phoenix Rescue Mission reached a record-breaking milestone during its Sixth Annual Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign, collecting and delivering more than 1.2 million bottles of life-saving water directly to the homeless and those in need.

More than 130 water drives from numerous partners, along with private donations and two matching grants, helped Mission volunteers and staff make the biggest impact it has made to date, according to a press release.

“Last year was the worst year on record for heat-related deaths, so we knew coming into this summer that success was dependent on the entire community coming together,” Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Jay Cory said in a prepared statement.

“Thanks to the support of individual donors, our public and private partnerships, our Code:Red sponsors and the rest of the community, we expanded our reach and touched more people’s lives than ever before.”

To commemorate this accomplishment, the nonprofit is holding Code:Red Donor Appreciation Lunches, inviting community leaders and campaign partners to join mission staff and volunteers at Phoenix Rescue Mission’s social enterprise, Mission Possible Café, Thursday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Sept. 28.

With the holidays around the corner, Phoenix Rescue Mission is gearing up for its annual holiday campaign and desperately needs food boxes for Thanksgiving and toys for its Winter Wonderland event in December, a release states.

All donations can be dropped off at the nonprofit’s Mission Support Center and Donation Warehouse, 1468 N. 26th Ave. in Phoenix, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Phoenix Rescue Mission provides “Christ-centered, life-transforming” solutions to persons facing hunger and homelessness, according to a release.

The nonprofit mission, which has been operating since 1952, is asking the public for support of its many programs designed to save lives, including Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Hope Coach Street Outreach, Temporary Shelter Programs, Men’s Addiction Recovery Program and the Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.