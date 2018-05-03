Phoenix native Destiny Eickenhorst serves with pride in Pearl Harbor

A Phoenix native and 2014 91st Psalm Christian School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Destiny Eickenhorst, an aegis fire controlman, is serving where U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters is located.
As an aegis fire controlman, Eickenhorst is responsible for working on radar and missile systems on the ship associated with the Aegis Weapon System.
“I knew I wanted to be able to see more than just my hometown,” said Eickenhorst. “I didn’t want to follow the same patterns of everyone else. I am always motivated to make the most of my Navy career.”
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles — nearly half the Earth’s surface — from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means that Eickenhorst is serving in a part of the world that is taking on new importance in America’s national defense strategy.
“Our sailors in Pearl Harbor are doing an excellent job at warfighting and supporting the warfighter,” said Cmdr. Hurd, chief staff officer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
“Historically, Pearl Harbor is a symbolic base of sacrifice and resiliency. Today, on every Navy ship and shore facility’s flag pole, the First Navy Jack, ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ flies reminding sailors to move forward and build on the history and legacy of this country and the U.S. Navy.”
The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades, according to Navy officials. The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world’s population, many of the world’s largest and smallest economies, several of the world’s largest militaries, and many U.S. allies.
The Navy has plans, by 2020, to base approximately 60 percent of its ships and aircraft in the region. Officials say the Navy will also provide its most advanced warfighting platforms to the region, including missile defense-capable ships; submarines; reconnaissance aircraft; and its newest surface warfare ships, including all of the Navy’s new stealth destroyers.
Eickenhorst has military ties with family members who have previously served, and is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My grandfather was in the Army,” said Eickenhorst. “He was my favorite, I liked knowing that the military turned him into a man and made him the person that I knew. I wanted to be able to follow that same path.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Eickenhorst and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means sacrifice,” added Eickenhorst. “You give up time with your family to be able to serve a greater purpose.”
Editor’s note: Ms. Turnbow is at the Navy Office of Community Outreach