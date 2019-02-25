Phoenix Country Day School student captures free throw shooting championship

Doing his best impression of NBA sharpshooter Steph Curry, Phoenix Country Day School fourth-grader Carson Rose last weekend in Apache Junction captured the Arizona state title in the Boy’s 10-11 division for the Elks Club National Free Throw Championship.

But he didn’t just do it a typical way.

Before a packed house and standing ovation Carson, age 10, put up a very rare score, hitting all 25 of his shots. In baseball terms it would be like pitching a perfect game. Even in the NBA this year only a handful of players have hit 25 consecutive shots. And, to put it into perspective neither the national champion nor anyone at the national championships last year had a perfect score.

The competition requires use of a regulation-sized basketball and shooters stand 15 feet away from the basket, as is the case in college and professional basketball. In the first round participants shoot 10 shots, then sit down for the other competitors before finishing with 15 consecutive shots.

This was Carson’s first trip to the state championships having come up short the previous two years. He had to win at the local and regional level to qualify for state where he took on the winners from the other regions of the state.

He now heads to Las Vegas on March 8 where he will take on the state champions from California, Utah, Hawaii and Nevada for the right to go to the national championships in Chicago in April. And if he wins there?

His name will appear in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Editor’s note: Mr. Rose is a Town of Paradise Valley resident, a Scottsdale-based public relations executive — and Carson’s dad