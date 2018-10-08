Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation raises record $1.8M in September

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation has raised more than $1.8 million for its campaign, Step Up. Step In. Stop Cancer.

A record for the foundation’s September campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, contributions included cash and in-kind donations from businesses and individuals from the community, according to a press release.

The fundraiser began Sept. 5 with the Step Up Bus Tour bringing Phoenix Children’s patients, employees and high-profile supporters to shopping centers throughout the Valley to spread the word about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Local businesses joined the movement to support childhood cancer research through promotions and deals that raised funds for the hospital’s center for cancer and blood disorders, the release said.

“The outpouring of community support for Step Up. Step In. Stop Cancer. has been truly astounding,” said Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation senior vice president/chief development officer in a prepared statement. “The lives of the more than 300 patients diagnosed with cancer each year at our hospital have been forever changed thanks to the generosity of all who contributed.”

More than 45 businesses held a fundraiser and raised awareness for the campaign to bring the focus of childhood cancer to the forefront during September, the release added.