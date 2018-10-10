Phoenix Children’s Hospital 5K raises more than $300,000

Nearly 2,000 participants came together to make a difference for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients on Oct. 6 at the 3rd Annual Phoenix Children’s Hospital 5K, presented by RSM US LLP.

The family friendly 3.1 mile run/walk raised more than $300,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital – a record for the event, according to a release.

All proceeds from the 5K support more than 60 of the hospital’s programs and services funded solely or significantly through philanthropy.

The event began with festivities at CityScape in downtown Phoenix, where participants could warm up to music provided by iHeartRadio, visit sponsor booths for free giveaways and participant in multiple team photo opportunities. The morning ended with a 100-yard Kids Dash, sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, according to the release.

Racers had the opportunity to raise additional funds for Phoenix Children’s by creating a fundraising team, or raising funds as an individual. Phoenix Children’s Chief Financial Officer Douglas Myers raised $79,279 for the event. Top fundraising teams included Kicking Assets ($81,011), Team Ace Phoenix ($5,020) and CBRE Heart and Sole ($4,830.)

“We are simply astounded by the way individuals and businesses in the community stepped up to support our patients at this year’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital 5K,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in the release.

“Funds raised at the event will allow Phoenix Children’s to continue providing the absolute best in pediatric care,” he said.

For more information, go to pch5k.com or phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.