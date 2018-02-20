Phoenix Children’s Chorus artistic director announces retirement

After 25 years of dedicated service, Ron Carpenter, artistic director of the Phoenix Children’s Chorus has announced his retirement.
His final performance as Director of Encore, the organization’s most advanced high school choir, will be at the Sydney Opera House on June 22, 2018. He will stay on in an administrative capacity as the Artistic Director through the 2018-19 concert season. Effective at the end of the 2018-19 concert season, the 35th anniversary of the organization, Mr. Carpenter will pass the torch to the next, yet to be named, artistic director.
The Phoenix Children’s Chorus 2018-19 concert season will be a farewell to Mr. Carpenter and a celebration of his impact on the Phoenix Children’s Chorus and the Valley of the Sun over the past 25 years. He has brought excellent choral music not only to thousands of PCC choristers and their families, but to the entire Phoenix Metropolitan Area.
The season will culminate with a farewell performance in May 2019 that will include all 7 PCC choirs and an Alumni Choir conducted by Mr. Carpenter.
“I have been extremely blessed to serve these amazing young people and their families for the past 25 years, creating incredible music here at home and around the globe,” Mr. Carpenter said in a press release.
Mr. Carpenter has been the Artistic Director, the Phoenix Children’s Chorus has grown from 40 choristers to nearly 400, becoming the largest choral organization of its kind in Arizona. He championed the PCC music literacy program, which has been very successful, and has assembled a world-class group of music educators that make up the talented artistic staff of PCC.
While building the program to what it is today, the organization went from an after-school program in the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department to a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation run by an all-volunteer board of directors dedicated to realizing Mr. Carpenter’s vision.
“Having the opportunity to make great music with young people has been the greatest joy of my life. Getting to work with the finest music educators and staff, passionate parents, a committed board of directors, and a completely supportive community has been the icing on the cake for me,” Mr. Carpenter said. “This organization has become my life’s work.”