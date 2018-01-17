Pet Foundation grant saves hundreds of Maricopa County pets

BISSELL Pet Foundation awarded $12,250 to the Arizona Humane Society to assist with lifesaving efforts to prevent pet homelessness, support low-income pet owners and save hundreds of pets’ lives.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation grant helps the local humane society control pet overpopulation in Maricopa County by funding spay and neuter procedures for low-income residents’ pets, according to a press release.
Arizona Humane Society provides 224 free spay/neuter surgeries at its two public veterinary clinics to impoverished pet owners.
In addition to eliminating the cost barrier of spay/neuter for individuals, the project also connects low-income individuals with subsidized veterinary care options for qualifying pet owners; and decreases the number of pets (unwanted litters or untreated, sick animals) surrendered to the humane society and area shelters.
To connect with qualifying participants of the spay/neuter program, the humane society targets the zip codes that have high rates of poverty and pet surrender to offer convenient, free services, the release noted.
By preventing unplanned and unwanted litters, the grant funds will have an exponential impact on pet homelessness in the Maricopa County area, the release adds.
“The greatest reward is to help our partners save thousands of animals’ lives each year by supporting their efforts,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We hope to see the day when every pet has a loving, forever home.”
“Thanks to the generous support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, we’ll be able to provide hundreds of pet owners most in need in our community with an opportunity to spay/neuter their dogs and cats. This will help to prevent unwanted litters from entering area shelters, while keeping these pets happy, healthy and in homes with the families that love them. On behalf of all of us at the Arizona Humane Society, thank you for your investment in our community,” Dr. Steven R. Hansen, president of the Arizona Humane Society, said in a prepared statement.
BISSELL Pet Foundation provides financial assistance to animal welfare organizations with the goal of finding every pet a loving home. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $4 million in support to organizations like Arizona Humane Society.