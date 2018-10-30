Perkins gets permanent nod for Paradise Valley town manager position

Paradise Valley Town Council Thursday, Oct. 25 voted unanimously in naming Mark C. Perkins the next town manager of the Town of Paradise Valley.

The announcement comes on the heels of a nationwide search spearheaded by Paradise Valley Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner. This past June, Paradise Valley Town Manager Kevin Burke announced his resignation accepting a position as public works director for the city of Peoria.

Following that announcement the municipality named Brian Dalke as its interim town manager simultaneously launching a nationwide search for the next permanent municipal leader. For 23 years Mr. Dalke served the city of Goodyear, serving the last six years as its town manager.

The town contracted with a specialized executive search firm, CPS HR consulting, and has been engaged in comprehensive recruitment efforts since July, which has included a national outreach process resulting in 65 applications for the position.

A competitive pool of candidates emerged with Mr. Perkins being selected.

Mr. Perkins serves as city administrator of Creve Coeur, Missouri with prior positions in Blue Springs, Missouri and Roselle, Illinois. He holds a master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas.

“To begin with, even on paper, Mark Perkins showed tremendous potential to serve as our next town manger. He has excelled in his eduction and in leading a similarly affluent and well established community for many, many years,” Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said.

“When we had the privilege of meeting Mark in person it was apparent to me and the rest of the council that he had all the skills and attributes that we were we looking for in our next municipal leader. This includes high intelligence, excellent communication skills and thoughtfulness, integrity and a collaborative yet strong leadership style. We are thrilled that he will be joining us. It was important to me and the council that he met with and highly impressed our senior level professional staff.”

