Patterson affiliates with Biltmore-Paradise Valley Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Dawn Patterson has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“My experience in technology project management informed my skills in communication, guidance, negotiation and process management. All of which I believe are valuable in the home selling and buying process,” Ms. Patterson said in a prepared statement. “My commitment is to treat my clients the way I would want my family and friends to be treated, and my mission is to make this the best real estate experience they have ever had!”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, according to a press release, she worked in technology project management for American Express. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.