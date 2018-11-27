Patterson affiliates with Biltmore-Paradise Valley Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Nov 27th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Dawn Patterson has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

Dawn Patterson

“My experience in technology project management informed my skills in communication, guidance, negotiation and process management. All of which I believe are valuable in the home selling and buying process,” Ms. Patterson said in a prepared statement. “My commitment is to treat my clients the way I would want my family and friends to be treated, and my mission is to make this the best real estate experience they have ever had!”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, according to a press release, she worked in technology project management for American Express. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie