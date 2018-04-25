Paradise Valley youth tennis player makes USTA National Junior Team

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday, April 24 eight top junior boys qualified for the 2018 Team USA National Junior Team including Niroop Vallabhaneni, 15, of Paradise Valley.
The junior team is a training program designed to give a collection of America’s top young players, born in either 2002 or 2003, opportunities to train together during the summer and travel to play against top junior competition from around the world, a press release states.
Vallabhaneni is Tennis Recruiting’s No. 38-ranked player nationally and No. 1 in Arizona in the Class of 2020.
All eight players qualified for the team through a playoff, April 13-18 at the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla. Players were invited for the playoff based on tournament results, USTA national or International Tennis Federation world ranking.
The others who make the team include Jack Anthrop of Orlando, Fla.; Alexander Bernard of New Brighton, Minn.; Toby Kodat of Bradenton, Fla.; Marcus McDaniel of Vacaville, Calif.; and J.C. Roddick of Helotes, Texas.
USTA Player Development will provide the National Junior Team with training opportunities, coaching and travel assistance to select ITF tournaments as well as training opportunities throughout the summer.
Anthrop was a singles quarterfinalist in the USTA Boys’ 14s National Clay Court Championships last summer and is ranked No. 36 in the USTA Boys’ 16s national standings.
Bernard is Tennis Recruiting Network’s No. 1-rated prospect in the Class of 2022 and recently reached the 16s singles quarterfinals at the prestigious Easter Bowl.
Heck recently won the 16s doubles title at the USTA International Spring Championships and is ranked No. 25 in the USTA Boys’ 16s national standings.
Kodat is Tennis Recruiting’s No. 1-ranked boys’ prospect in the Class of 2021 and has represented the U.S. at several international junior events.
Lee is rated No. 2 in the nation in Tennis Recruiting’s Class of 2020 and reached the quarterfinals of last summer’s USTA Boys’ 16s National Championship, after reaching the 16s semifinals of the Clay Courts.
McDaniel was a 16s singles semifinalist at the USTA Clay Court Championships this past summer, and won an ITF-level 18s singles title at the Evert American tournament in November, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Roddick, Andy Roddick’s nephew, is Tennis Recruiting’s No. 5-rated player nationally in the Class of 2021.