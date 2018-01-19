Paradise Valley unanimous in support of Vice Mayor Bien-Willner

Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously reappointed its Vice Mayor, Jerry Bien-Willner for a second consecutive year.
Mr. Bien-Willner was first appointed to the position of vice mayor in January 2017.
While the municipality elects a mayor every two years, the vice mayor is appointed by the group of elected officials.
During a Jan. 11, Paradise Valley Town Council meeting, Mayor Michael Collins asked his colleagues for nominations for the vice mayor’s seat — Mr. Bien-Willner was the only nomination.
“First of all, I want to thank Jerry Bien-Willner who has been vice mayor for the last year,” Mayor Michael Collins said during the meeting, noting that Mr. Bien-Willner had excelled in his performance and duties.
“It has been my experience that Jerry has demonstrated great concern for residents and a commitment and interest to the town.”
The role of vice mayor has evolved over the years, Mayor Collins said, and now the role serves as a liaison between the council and Planning Commission.
“Jerry, it’s been a pleasure this last year, you’ve shown your leadership skills to this group,” Councilman Scott Moore said. “Along with the mayor, working with Planning Commission and giving us communication back and forth as liaison there, and for keeping us all on track with our agenda items when we need that — it’s strong leadership and I look forward to working with you again next year.”
Councilwoman Julie Pace touched on Mr. Bien-Willner’s personality, describing him as a genuine person, and said she has enjoyed seeing him grow over the past year.
“I’ve been very proud to see how Jerry Bien-Willner has really taken on the leadership role,” Ms. Pace said. “He has really jumped in and been extraordinary in countless ways. You can tell he’s a very genuine person, he does care deeply, he’s very sincere. I’m grateful he’s here, I think he’s a great choice.”
Mr. Bien-Willner accepted the nomination and was sworn-in as Paradise Valley vice mayor by presiding judge Tyrrell Taber.
“It’s been a very successful year where we’ve worked together well on a number of issues,” Mr. Bien-Willner said. “I appreciate the thoughtfulness and guidance. It’s been an honor to work with all of you and be a part of this group. This is the best small town in America — and I know we all believe that. I’m honored to continue in that role.”
