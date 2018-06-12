Paradise Valley town manager tenders resignation June 12

Paradise Valley Town Manager Kevin Burke announced his resignation from the municipality just before noon Tuesday, June 12.

He is reportedly taking a position with the city of Peoria, as that entity’s future public works director.

Mr. Burke’s official resignation signifies a 60-day notice, with his last day being Saturday, Aug. 11.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Town of Paradise Valley. I look at our accomplishments over the last 3.5 years with a lot of pride,” Mr. Burke said in his resignation letter.

“We have overseen the absolute revitalization of the resort industry including the demolition and reconstruction of Mountain Shadows and the associated housing.”

Mr. Burke noted some accomplishments during his tenure within Paradise Valley, which includes:

The complete renovation of Cottonwoods/ANdAZ;

Hermosa Inn and Sanctuary continuously adding rooms and improvements; and

The Camelback Inn’s major reinvestments in their pool and conference space.

“Scottsdale Plaza conducted an interior remodel while Montelucia stabilized and got stronger. We are now looking at Smoketree turning that corner,” Mr. Burke said. “And of course, the largest development project of my tenure and of the town, the zoning of the 117 acre Ritz-Carlton project.”

Mr. Burke also notes Paradise Valley’s financial footing and public safety, before writing about his No. 1 priority: his family.

“I have been in municipal government for 25 years, 15 of those as a town manager. I think I have had my fill. Furthermore, my oldest child will be a junior in high school this year and any opportunity to increase my time with both the kids becomes more precious,” he said.

Paradise Valley Mayor Michael Collins, who assisted in recruiting Mr. Burke from Flagstaff four years ago, says Peoria is getting a great employee.

“We were lucky then, and his new organization will be lucky now,” Mayor Collins said.

“Over the past four years I have worked closely with Kevin and have always been impressed with his ethics and commitment to public service.

Under his leadership the residents of the Town of Paradise Valley have recorded unprecedented and nationally-recognized resident satisfaction survey results and we’ve made tremendous progress on a number of critical financial, organizational, infrastructure and quality of life initiatives.”

