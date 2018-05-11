Paradise Valley Town Council mulls Town Hall remodel

Paradise Valley Town Hall may undergo some changes in the near future as the town council discussed potential interim remodels of the building during the study session of its Thursday, May 10 meeting.
Engineering Services Analyst Jeremy Knapp and Town Manager Kevin Burke presented two potential interim options to create more office space, consolidate information technology staff into one place and improve the lobby all while keeping the community room.
Mr. Knapp and Mr. Burke also presented the town’s ultimate designs of Town Hall for further in the future.
Many councilmembers provided feedback to the two options and planned on sending their requests to town staff for consideration in a final plan later this year.
Mayor Michael Collins said even though the details weren’t concrete, he did want to move forward with an interim plan.
“While I don’t have a firm opinion on which option I think is better or worse, I can support making the interim improvements with the already authorized budget,” Mr. Collins said during the meeting.
Mr. Burke told the council his goal with this presentation wasn’t for the council to decide on a floor plan but for the budgetary authority to craft a plan and move forward to a potential contract in September.
Originally, the council budgeted $350,000 for this fiscal year for upgrades to the entire civic center complex. Instead, Mr. Burke said he separated that project into three different ones over the coming years: Town Hall, police department and public works.
“The idea here is on this project, of that $350,000, probably $40,000 of it is design and the remainder of it would be construction,” Mr. Burke said during the meeting.
“The $40,000 I could do under my own budget authority, purchasing authority but I don’t want to do that if you guys (council) aren’t interested in going in that direction.”
Mr. Collins told Mr. Burke and Mr. Knapp to devise a plan for an interim design and back up that design with information to justify the space utilization program. He said the council would return to review the specifics of the design when the contract comes forward.
“There’s still a possibility that when we come looking at that at the time we have to approve that construction contract if, for some reason, the majority of the council doesn’t think their questions have been answered or that the program is somehow deficit, we may seek for additional revisions at that time,” Mr. Collins said.