Paradise Valley Town Council ends single-hauler trash contract pursuit

Apparently, you can fight Town Hall.
After several months debating the merits of allowing only one trash hauler to serve town residents — a debate that attracted stiff opposition from residents — the Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously voted Feb. 8 to reject any change and leave things just as they are.
Residents have always been able to choose from a variety of trash haulers. The town had proposed allowing only one company to provide service in the town — and had even chosen the company to receive that contract.
After an outcry from residents, town officials contemplated allowing two companies to serve the town — but then, bowing down to public pressure, opted Feb. 8 to drop the matter entirely with a caveat the issue could be explored at a later time.
Paradise Valley Town Council listened to the residents who filled Town Hall over the last several weeks to express concern and dismay over the proposal, procurement and negotiation process conducted by town leaders as the prospect of a single-hauler trash contract was hurdling toward approval.
The prospect of approving a single-hauler contract hit an impasse following an impassioned public hearing Thursday, Jan. 25 that left many in attendance scratching their heads.
Paradise Valley Town Council voted against the current single-hauler contract with Republic Services by a 4 to 3 measure, citing the poor merits of the negotiated contract, but then council agreed to renegotiate terms during a Feb. 8 study session.
The Feb. 8 discussion — led by Paradise Valley Councilman Mark Stanton, who made the motion for reconsideration after the he and his fellow elected leaders voted against the contract — revolved around the parameters of the contract officials thought could be better.
Paradise Valley Town Council last month discussed the parameters of negotiated terms for a seven- year, single-trash-hauler contract won by Republic Services. The action followed a bid process evaluated by a five-person panel at Town Hall, which as it turns out, only included one town resident.
The Town of Paradise Valley historically has a free-market system offering residents the ability to choose their own trash hauler.
Proponents of the single-hauler contract say fewer trash trucks will save money as streets will last longer, the environment will be better for it and the neighborhood nuisance of multiple trash trucks will be a thing of the past.
Trash outfits providing service in the Town of Paradise Valley include Area Disposal, Right Away Disposal, Republic Services, Scott Waste Services and Waste Management.
Every few years the idea of how trash is collected and carried away from the Town of Paradise Valley permeates through the minds of elected leaders. The latest discussion began with an April 2016 Community Conversation.
The town changed an ordinance in October, which precipitated the issuance of a formal bid for one company to take over trash collection within the town.
Over the past 30 days, Paradise Valley residents have not been shy about expressing their points of view regarding trash and recycling pick-up service within town limits.
The final say on the matter: Paradise Valley Town Council voted 7 to 0 to reject the proposal for a single-hauler outfit with the caveat the local Governing Board could form a resident task force and begin to formally explore the possibility of a different approach to Paradise Valley trash and recyclable collection.
“You will not see me put trash back on the agenda during my remaining time on council,” Paradise Valley Mayor Michael Collins said Thursday, Feb. 8 moments before the rejection vote.
