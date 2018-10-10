Paradise Valley Town Council announces town manager candidates

The Paradise Valley Town Council has announced that, after a nationwide search, it is conducting interviews with candidates who have been identified for the town manager position.

The town contracted with a specialized executive search firm, CPS HR consulting, and has been engaged in comprehensive recruitment efforts since July, which has included a national outreach process resulting in 65 applications for the position, according to a press release.

A competitive pool of candidates is now taking part in a series of interviews as well as reference and background checks.

The three candidates who will participate in interviews with town officials this week are:

Matthew LeCerf, who served as town manager of Frederick, Colorado with prior positions in Maryville, Missouri and Kingsland, Georgia. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Valdosta State University.

Gary Neiss, who serves as town administrator of Carefree, with prior positions in Scottsdale. He holds a Master of Environmental Planning degree from Arizona State University.

Mark Perkins, who serves as city administrator of Creve Coeur, Missouri with prior positions in Blue Springs, Missouri and Roselle, Illinois. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas.

Town officials advertised that they are seeking a committed, highly professional, and highly competent individual who has a positive record of achievement and who exhibits a history of both integrity and building constructive, positive working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.