Paradise Valley shredding event raised money for Sirens and Sleigh Bells

The Town of Paradise Valley Police Department and Wealth Management co-sponsored their 11th Shred-a-Thon and Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Nov. 17, at the police department, 6433 E. Lincoln Drive.

At the event, 367 boxes of documents were safely shredded on-site and donations totaled $1,812, according to a press release. The proceeds benefited Sirens and Sleigh Bells, allowing Paradise Valley police officers to take local underprivileged kids holiday shopping in December.

AZStRUT — Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology — collected 19 desktop computers, 21 laptops, nine mobile devices, one iMac, two tablets, 14 monitors eight flat screen televisions, 41 laptops and six tablets to benefit Arizona schools, student technical trainees and non-profits.

Unused items were responsibly recycled, a press release states. The next Shred-a-Thon and Electronics Recycling Event will be in the spring of 2019.