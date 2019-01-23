Paradise Valley seeks volunteers for Board of Adjustment, ACOPS

The Town of Paradise Valley is seeking volunteers for a variety of positions within the municipality.

There are vacancies on the Board of Adjustment and the Advisory Committee on Public Safety. Descriptions of all committees and their duties may be viewed on the town’s website, according to a press release.

Applications may be completed and submitted online or residents can submit a resume and cover letter to the Town Clerk’s Office, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

Appointments will be made on March 28 and the term of office will begin in April. Every application will be considered, a release claims, and those not selected will be kept on file to provide a pool of candidates to fill vacancies which may become available during the year

In addition to the all-volunteer Mayor, Town Council and Municipal Court Judges, more than 50 residents donate their time by serving on various committees, commissions and boards.