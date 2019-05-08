Paradise Valley seeks volunteer temporary, substitute judges

The Town of Paradise Valley Municipal Court is seeking volunteer judges pro tem to serve in the absence of regular municipal court judges.

For more than 50 years the town has benefited from a high level of community involvement, according to a press release.

This spirit of volunteerism has helped preserve the town’s original mission to maintain a quiet residential community respectful of its natural desert surroundings, while at the same time guiding policy changes.

Town volunteers include the mayor, all Town Council members, the presiding judge, associate judges, judges pro tem, hearing officers, boards and commissions.

The judge pro tem resides over a variety of hearings including criminal misdemeanor and traffic arraignments; juvenile alcohol, driving and curfew arraignments; criminal jury and non-jury trials; orders of protection hearings and harassment injunctions; pretrial conferences and motion hearings. Review requests for continuances; grant or deny requests. Review search warrants, sign or reject warrants. Review and sign summons, subpoenas, arrest warrants and other court orders.

Minimum qualifications include being a practicing attorney for a minimum of five years; and a member in good standing with the State Bar of Arizona for a minimum of five years.

First review of applications will be June 6. In order to be considered, applicants must submit a cover letter, resume and complete the Town of Paradise Valley job application located at paradisevalleyaz.gov/168/Employment-Opportunities.

Applications will be reviewed for minimum qualifications and selected applicants will interview with a committee selected by the Presiding Judge and shall undergo a background check.

The Presiding Judge may appoint one or more judges pro tem for an initial one-year term.