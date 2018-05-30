Paradise Valley Ritz-Carlton project continues municipal approvals

Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved an amended final plat for Area C, 39 lots on 17.2 acres, within the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley campus.

Area C, as it’s known between town officials, is designated for resort-branded single family homes. Original plans called for 45 homes on 22.5 acres.

The town approved the former special use permit in 2015.

The council was slated to discuss the item for 30 minutes during their study session, but did so in a much quicker time frame with very little comments or questions. The item was voted on later in the evening.

“If this is approved today there is still other stipulations in both the SUP and the development agreement that regulate (design stipulations) on these lots,” Paradise Valley Special Projects Coordinator Eva Cutro explained during a brief presentation to council Thursday, May 24.

“Approving the plat allows them to go ahead and apply for the building permits.”

Councilman David Sherf asked if the homes will block the views of the mountains.

“The town manager and I, we’ve gone back and forth, and I know Councilman Dembow was very concerned about the resort hotel blocking the mountain,” Ms. Cutro said.

Town Manager Kevin Burke noted that staff required a 20-foot height, 20-foot setback and larger lots.

“That doesn’t mean that your view is unimpeded,” Mr. Burke said. “We’ve been focused on the resort relative to the mountains, and that’s all good.”

