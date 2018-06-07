Paradise Valley resident named Gatorade Arizona Boys Soccer Player of the Year

In its 33rd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, has announced Carter Clemmensen of Brophy College Prep, as its 2017-18 Gatorade Arizona Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Mr. Clemmensen is the sixth Gatorade Arizona Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Brophy College Prep, according to a press release. He is a Town of Paradise Valley resident.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Mr. Clemmensen as Arizona’s best high school boys soccer player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Mr. Clemmensen joins an elite alumni association of past state soccer award-winners.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound senior forward scored 39 goals and passed for 13 assists this past season, leading the Broncos (22-1-2) to the Conference 6A state championship game. Mr. Clemmensen recorded 14 multi-goal games, including eight in a row to start the season.

A two-time First Team All-State selection and the 2018 Conference 6A Player of the Year, he concluded his prep soccer career with 113 goals and 24 assists.

Mr. Clemmensen has volunteered locally as a mentor at St. Simon and Jude School and the Andre House, a ministry to the homeless in the Phoenix area, the press release stated. He has also donated his time as a youth soccer coach.

“Carter Clemmensen is a big, strong athletic goal-scorer,” said Jeff Perry, head coach of Gilbert High, in a prepared statement. “He plays very well with his back to goal and finds ways to score. He’s a difference maker because of his ability to put the ball in the net.”

Mr. Clemmensen has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at the University of California Santa Barbara this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Mr. Clemmensen will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.