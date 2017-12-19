Paradise Valley resident judges Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Paradise Valley resident Clay Coady is among the judges at the 142nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
He will officiate over several breeds during the daytime competition on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2018 at Piers 92/94 in New York City, according to a press release. Westminster Week events are presented by Purina Pro Plan.
Mr. Coady will judge the Bulldogs, Lhasa Apsos, Bouviers des Flandres and German Shepherd Dogs on Monday and the Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bullmastiffs, Airedale Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Australian Terriers and Bedlington Terriers on Feb. 13, the release noted.
All Best of Breed winners he selects will advance to compete in the Non-Sporting Group and Herding Group finals on Monday evening; and the Working Group and Terrier Group finals on Tuesday evening held at Madison Square Garden, the release added.
Mr. Coady competed in his first dog show at the age of 12, with his first purebred dog, a Samoyed named Snow, detailed the release. Although he didn’t win, it ignited a passion for the sport of purebred dogs.
His career includes handling some of the top-winning dogs of their time, as well as finishing and specializing dogs in every group, the release said. Mr. Coady retired from handling in 1999 to focus on his pet-related business interests in Phoenix.
Judging since 2001, he is approved to judge breeds in every group including the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups, plus Best in Show. This is his fourth judging assignment at Westminster, the release stated.
All daytime preliminary breed and junior showmanship judging, agility and obedience competitions will be held at Piers 92 and 94 on the West Side of Manhattan. The group, Best in Show and junior showmanship finals judging will be held at Madison Square Garden in the evening, the release outlined.
The dog show is preceded on Saturday, Feb. 10, by the Fifth Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Pier 94 as part of the “Meet & Compete” event which also includes AKC Meet The Breeds on Piers 92 and 94.
Go to westminsterkennelclub.org.