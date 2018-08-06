Paradise Valley resident Darlene Quinn to compete in Classic International Woman competition

Paradise Valley resident Darlene Quinn will be competing at the Classic International Woman World Finals, this October in Las Vegas.

In her quest to capture the crown of Classic International Woman 2018, Ms. Quinn will be competing with women from around the world, according to a press release.

Signature Productions, LLC is bringing Classic International Woman to Las Vegas for its inaugural pageant. Classic International Woman is for all women 40 and older who accept their life’s experiences and optimistically embrace life’s possibilities, a release states.

Designed specifically to focus on equality amongst women, Classic International Woman showcases each contestant’s individual journey, what that journey taught her, how that journey impacted her life, and, ultimately, her message to others on embracing possibilities.