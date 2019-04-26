Paradise Valley Police seeks help solving the Gilman homicide

Description of possible suspect vehicle is a red, older model Dodge Intrepid seen at North Scottsdale Road and East Shea Boulevard. (Submitted photo)

In five years, the Town of Paradise Valley has but one unsolved homicide case to close — the “Gilman Homicide.”



After a Paradise Valley resident, Michael Gilman was stabbed to death

in a private, gated community, in the 5400 block of E. Lincoln Drive, on April 29, 2014, investigators continue to seek leads and will evaluate new evidence as technology advances, according to a press release.



The Paradise Valley Police Department has not yet positively identified the individual(s) responsible and wants to renew interest in the case by asking the community’s assistance in providing information, no matter how unimportant it may seem, in hopes of finding a piece of information or evidence to solve the case, the release said.



While no suspect information was released at the time, according to the initial release, police are seeking information about a red, older model Dodge Intrepid vehicle of interest that was seen at North Scottsdale Road and East Shea Boulevard.



A $20,000 reward is offered through Silent Witness for any information leading to an arrest, the release said.

Anyone with information about the case and wishes to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, which is 480-948-6377; or 1-800-343-TIPS.

Go to: silentwitness.org.