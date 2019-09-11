Paradise Valley police respond to residential burglaries

(file photo)

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include the Sept. 11 burglary report.

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to three alleged residential burglaries within four days of each other.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is looking into an alleged Wednesday, Sept. 11 burglary in the 4900 block of Berneil Drive; the Saturday, Sept. 7 alleged burglary in the 8800 block of 63rd Place; and the reported Monday, Sept. 9 in the 9200 block of 52nd Place.

The police department said it was dispatched at 8:35 a.m. for a reported burglary that happened between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Police say unknown suspect/s at the time took miscellaneous paperwork from an unlocked vehicle in the garage.

Police say they responded at 2:27 p.m. to an alleged burlary that happened between 12:30-1:30 p.m. Unknown suspect/s, according to a police report, took several bicycles from an open garage.

Two days later, officers responded at 6:35 a.m. to a reported burglary that happened the weekend prior, a police report states. Police say unknown subject(s) entered the garage by forcing open a window and stole a bicycle and a toolbox full of tools.

The Paradise Valley Police Department is encouraging residents who have any information on either burglary to contact the department at 480-948-7410.

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to two alleged residential burglaries within two days of each other.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is looking into the Saturday, Sept. 7 alleged burglary in the 8800 block of 63rd Place and the reported Monday, Sept. 9 in the 9200 block of 52nd Place.

Police say they responded at 2:27 p.m. to an alleged burglary that happened between 12:30-1:30 p.m. Unknown suspect/s, according to a police report, took several bicycles from an open garage.

Two days later, officers responded at 6:35 a.m. to a reported burglary that happened the weekend prior, a police report states. Police say unknown subject(s) entered the garage by forcing open a window and stole a bicycle and a toolbox full of tools.

The Paradise Valley Police Department is encouraging residents who have any information on either burglary to contact the department at 480-948-7410.