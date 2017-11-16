Paradise Valley Police Department respond to car theft

Paradise Valley Police Department officers responded to the 4900 block of East Mountain View Road to a report of a motor vehicle theft Thursday, Nov. 16 at approximately 10:43 a.m., according to police.
A subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle, which was a maroon 1971 Chevrolet Camaro bearing Arizona plate AZT3571, from the front driveway of their residence, according to a police report.
The keys were in the vehicle at the time and the doors were unlocked, according to the report. Police say there are no suspects or investigative leads at this time.
Police are asking for information about the incident, as well as any other crimes, and are encouraging residents to call Paradise Valley Police Department’s crime stopper at 480-948-7410.
The police department also reminds Paradise Valley residents to close their garage when not in use, lock their doors and set their alarms. Police also say motion and glass break sensors are important part of an alarm system.
Marking and taking inventory of property helps increase the chance of recovery, police say.
For a home security survey or tips on how to make your home safer, please contact Community Resource Officer Kevin Albert at KAlbert@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov