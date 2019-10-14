Paradise Valley police investigating reported burglary

(file photo)

The Paradise Valley Police Department is seeking information regarding a residential burglary that happened Saturday, Oct. 12.

At 1:49 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6600 block of 40th Street, according to a police report.

Unknown suspect/s, police claim, forced open the front door through unknown means and took several items from inside the home. Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime, a report states.

PVPD is encouraging residents to come forward with any information they may have regarding the alleged burglary by calling 480-948-7410.