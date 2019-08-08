Paradise Valley police arrest woman for alleged mail theft

The Paradise Valley Police Department arrested a woman for reportedly stealing someone else’s mail.

Samantha Meussner

Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of 50th St. at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 to check on a Samantha Meussner, 28, according to a police report.

While speaking with Ms. Meussner, police say they learned she had mail in her possession that did not belong to her. The U.S. Postal Inspector was contacted and responded to take over the mail theft investigation.

Ms. Meussner was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of felony mail theft, a police report states.

Paradise Valley Police Department encourage residents to not hesitate to call the police if you see anything suspicious in their neighborhood.

The emergency number is 911 and the Paradise Valley Police Department crime stopper is 480-948-7410 for any other types of call.

For a home security survey or tips on how to make your home safer, please contact Community Resource Officer Steven McGhee at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov