Paradise Valley police arrest man on myriad charges

Paradise Valley Police arrested a man on several charges of theft, fraud and drug possession Wednesday, May 16 after responding to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of East Rose Lane. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen vehicle, a 2018 Cadillac Escalade, according to a police report.

Through the investigation officers determined, Wendell Bullard rented the vehicle using a fictitious driver’s license and credit card. Police also determined Mr. Bullard rented a room at the resort using a fictitious driver’s license and credit card.

As officers were completing the investigation, police said Mr. Bullard appeared in the parking lot and was arrested after marijuana was seen sticking out of his front pants pocket in plain view.

A search incident to his arrest revealed the fictitious driver’s license and fictitious credit cards on his person, according to the police report.

Mr. Bullard was processed and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on six felony charges including theft of means of transportation, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery of a credit card, taking the identity of another person and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He also is facing a misdemeanor charge of false reporting to the police, the police report states.