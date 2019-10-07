Paradise Valley police arrest man for alleged aggravated assault

The Paradise Valley Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.

Erik Johnson

At 9:01 a.m., police say they were dispatched to Lincoln Drive and Invergordon Road regarding a subject waving a gun at another vehicle. An investigation, police say, revealed the man allegedly waving the gun was Erick Johnson.

Police say Mr. Johnson also allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. Police say they arrested Mr. Johnson for aggravated assault and was booked into Maricopa County Jail on those charges.

Paradise Valley police reminds residents to not hesitate to call the police if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood. The emergency number is 911 and the Paradise Valley Police Department crime stopper is 480-948-7410 for any other types of call.