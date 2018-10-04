Paradise Valley OKs amendment to IGA involving public safety regional wireless cooperative

The Paradise Valley Town Council recently approved on consent changes to an intergovernmental agreement regarding the regional wireless cooperative’s governance document.

The approval came as part of the Thursday, Sept. 13 Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

The council voted on an amendment to Resolution 1262, which is an intergovernmental agreement between Phoenix and the Town of Paradise Valley that governs the RWC. The amendment allows for the replacement of the existing governance document with a new one.

The RWC formed in 2008 under an IGA and features membership of local, county, state and federal governmental and tribal entities. Most towns, cities and fire districts in the Valley are part of the group.

The Regional Wireless Cooperative is a large public safety radio network that serves “the frontline needs of police, fire, first responders and other governmental support personnel,” according to a staff report.

Changes to the document included “significant structural reorganization” to provide modified language to clarify sections, according to a town staff report to council. Town staff also claimed “few substantive changes were necessary.”

The new document is slated to take effect at the onset of 2019.

The RWC Board of Directors approved the new document in May and asked that all members approve an amendment to their respective IGAs. The network covers 11,000 square miles in the Valley with 80 communication sites stationed within those parameters.

All members share the funding and financial responsibilities relative to the member’s size.