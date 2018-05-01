Paradise Valley officers passing the Special Olympics torch May 3, followed by carnival

To kick off the Summer Special Olympics for athletes in Arizona, Town of Paradise Valley officers began promoting the Law Enforcement Torch Run Week for Special Olympics from April 30 to May 5, preparing to bear the torch as it is carried across the state.
On Thursday, May 3 come see the torch travel through the Town of Paradise Valley starting at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane, en route to Kiva Elementary School, 6911 E. McDonald Drive, where it will be passed at about 5 p.m. to Scottsdale Police Department, according to a press release.
Participation is free at the Torch Run and requires a signed waiver on site between 3:30-4:30 p.m. as the Paradise Valley Police Department invites local children and adults with intellectual disability to participate by leading their leg of the Torch Run, sitting in a trolley that carries the torch, noted the release.
Community supporters will proceed on foot, roller blades, and bicycles behind the trolley, the release said, adding that it is free to be a spectator at all activities and donations benefit Special Olympics Arizona.
“Though this tradition has occurred for a few decades in the Town of Paradise Valley, this year our Torch Run has a unique twist that will leave a memorable impact on all,” said Chief of Police Peter Wingert in a prepared statement.
Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner will award Special Olympic Athletes on the trolley a medal for their participation and start their Torch Run with the raising of a flag, the release noted.
Mayor Michael Collins will be at the finish line to welcome all to the Community Carnival Celebration scheduled 4-7 p.m., at the rear fields of Kiva Elementary School, 6911 E. McDonald Drive, where there will be live performances, guest presenters and family-centric entertainment throughout the evening.
More information on the festivities can be found at www.paradisevalleypd.com/TorchRun.