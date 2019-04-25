Paradise Valley nanny arrested, charged for theft of baby clothes

Kassidy Woodworth, 21, was working as a nanny for a Paradise Valley family. (Submitted photo)

A 21-year-old woman working as a nanny in Paradise Valley has been arrested and charged for stealing from a local family.



On Jan. 28 the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of theft in the 6700 block of east Fanfol Drive.



The victims reported their nanny Kassidy Woodworth stole over $5,000 worth of baby clothing and gift cards from their residence over an approximate six month period beginning in August 2018, police officials say.



In January 2019, the victims discovered Woodworth was selling some of the clothing items online.



The victims then discovered Woodworth had also stolen items from multiple families in Phoenix, police say.



Woodworth admitted to Phoenix Police Department officers that she had committed theft from all victims, including the family in Paradise Valley.



The total loss to all victims combined was estimated to be about $10,000, police say.



On April 15, the Paradise Valley Police Department criminal investigations unit arrested Woodworth at Grand Canyon University.



She was then booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s 4th Avenue Jail on felony charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property.