Paradise Valley names Jill Keimach as next town manager

After several months of searching, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner announced Thursday, March 28 that Jill Keimach would become the next town manager.

The Town Council unanimously approved Ms. Keimach’s employment agreement at its March 28 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. Ms. Keimach will join the town May 20.

The town hired Ms. Keimach after a national search that yielded eight candidates, Mr. Bien-Willner said prior to the vote. He also said he is “excited to open this new chapter for the town.”

Mr. Bien-Willner expressed gratitude to Brian Dalke, the interim town manager, as well as other town staff for their efforts during the searching process. Councilmember Julie Pace also expressed gratitude for Mr. Bien-Willner and the town council for their efforts.

“I think it’s very exciting that we have a new candidate who’s going to be wonderful,” she said. “I just wanted to commend you for your efforts as well as everybody who joined in and our whole council. It was a lot of time and effort. Great candidates and great choice.”

The town manager role became open in June 2018 when Kevin Burke left the post to work for the City of Peoria. In his stead, the town named Mr. Dalke as the interim town manager.

On Oct. 25, the Town Council announced Mark Perkins would assume the role after he was a city administrator in Creve Coeur, Missouri. About a month before he was set to take the role, Mr. Perkins declined his contract, leaving the town searching for a new replacement in December 2018.

At a Jan. 24 council meeting, the town announced it would resume its search and ultimately close accepting applications in late February.