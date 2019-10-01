Paradise Valley moves forward with new appetite for investment

The Paradise Valley Town Council, on Thursday, Sept. 26, voted to approve changes to the municipality’s public investment policy. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

In an unanimous fashion, Paradise Valley Town Council has approved an increase into the municipality’s appetite for public investment.

Paradise Valley Town Council Thursday, Sept. 26 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, voted to approve changes to the municipality’s public investment policy and threshold limitation through the Local Government Investment Pool.

Town leaders approved its public LGIP investment level from $7.5 million to $10.5 million.

In all, the Town of Paradise Valley has about $49 million within its portfolio, but Chief Financial Officer Douglass Allen points out many of the investments could provide better yields compared to current investment allocations within the Local Government Investment Pool.

Paradise Valley Town Council agrees.

Established through the Arizona Constitution under Arizona Revised Statutes 35-326 the LGIP activity and performance is reviewed and assessed by the Arizona Board of Investment, which is governed by A.R.S. 35-311.

Town officials say the local government pool offers a greater liquidity status amongst the possibility of greater years as LGIP funds is essentially local government depositing money into an investment account managed by the Arizona State Treasurer.

According to a June 30 financial snapshot provided to Town Council, it appears the town’s portfolio is broken down into three areas:

47% of the municipal investment is with PFM: Asset Management, Financial Advice & Consultation to the tune of $23,576,526;

38% of the municipal investment sits with Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Money Management to the tune of $18,656,526; and

15% is with the LGIP fund to the tune of $7,450,248 for a grand total of $49,683,738 in investment capital.

Independent Newsmedia Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at tthornton@newszap.com