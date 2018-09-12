Paradise Valley moms invite neighbors, toddlers to play group

A new toddler play group has been started by some Paradise Valley mothers, who are looking to invite their neighbors.

Over the summer, a group of women with toddlers from the ages of 18 months old to four years old started meeting, according to resident Dr. Jenna Taylor.

“It has been going well and has been a really great way for mom’s with toddlers ages 18 months – 4 years to get to know other moms and explore our community together,” Dr. Taylor said. “At present we meet twice a week at alternating locations within our community.”

