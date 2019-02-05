Paradise Valley Medical Plaza public hearing slated for Valentine’s Day

A request to add onto the Paradise Valley Medical Plaza is heading toward completion — as a public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14.

The Paradise Valley Medical Plaza, 5410 N. Scottsdale Road, sits on a 10-acre site on the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads.

Its history dates back to 1979, when the town granted the original special use permit for a medical clinic.

A well-known plastic surgeon, Dr. John Simons, maintained his private practice at the site for over 20 years. While Dr. Simons no longer works from the property, a significant focus of the campus continues to be elective plastic surgery, according to town documents.

In 2003, the town approved a major amendment to the SUP, which increased the overall square footage to just over 50,000 square feet of medical uses and surgical facilities. The new proposal for an intermediate SUP change includes adding a new single-story, 10,000-square-foot building on the west side of the campus, a new parking area, two covered parking canopies, landscape/hardscape improvements and new signage.

The Paradise Valley Medical Plaza is owned by Bayport PV Associates, LP; and represented by zoning attorney Doug Jorden of Jorden Hiser & Joy, PLC.

The new building would also be used for medical offices or surgical facilities.

Town of Paradise Valley Senior Planner George Burton went over the intermediate SUP with Town Council during a Jan. 24 study session at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. The Planning Commission has already offered its blessing of the project, records show.

The requested single-story building will be 20 feet, 1 inch tall, with a setback of 69 feet. The architecture is to match the existing buildings on the campus, Mr. Burton said.

Additionally, a new 5-foot screen wall is proposed around the existing surgery building equipment, and 33 new parking spaces will be added to the existing 243.

The item is scheduled for a Feb. 14 public hearing prior to a vote by Town Council, where it can be approved, with stipulations, denied or continued for further review.

“I know we got a lot of public feedback on this,” Mayor Jerry Bein-Willner said of the intermediate SUP.

“This has come back to us now from the Planning Commission, this is what Planning Commission recommended for approval based on the submittal from the applicant.”

Several members of council posed questions to Mr. Burton to be taken to staff and the applicant prior to their public hearing.

Councilwoman Anna Thomasson noted the comments from the public garnered thus far had to do with intensity of use.

“Have we looked at the number of increased trips or increased visitors to be generated by a 10,000-square-foot, fully-functioning surgical center?” she asked.

Mr. Burton told the council that the applicant had recently held a Saturday meeting with neighbors, but he wasn’t abreast to the outcome of the gathering. The applicant did not speak at the council’s meeting.

“I’d just be curious to hear if they were able to satisfy most of the challenges,” Vice Mayor Scott Moore said.

Public comment provided in the council packet on the item included a letter from resident Kathleen Clifford, who outlined four areas of concern.

“The project densifies the property without any improvements to the neighborhood infrastructure,” Ms. Clifford said in her letter to Mr. Burton. “There are four concerns, which we feel should be addressed before the request can be approved.”

She listed: 1. Storm water retention; 2. Sidewalk on Jackrabbit Road; 3. Cell tower/communication easement on the property; and 4. Noise.

Ms. Clifford called the drainage issues on current and proposed improvements to property a big concern.

At the meeting, and in response to Ms. Clifford, Mr. Burton said the applicant included a conceptual grading and drainage plan to address on-site retention associated with the proposed developments. During the building permit process, the applicant will provide a detailed grading plan for the town engineering department to review and consider for approval, he said.

