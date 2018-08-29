Paradise Valley looks to build protections against ‘fugitive particulate matter’

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission is working toward establishing an ordinance to address “fugitive particulate matter” that is infiltrating neighborhood airspace.

Embedded within an amendment to the town’s Zoning Code — specifically Section 1603, which is titled ‘home occupation’ — will be a new amendment detailing where and how a motorist could park their vehicle when visiting a home-based business within town limits.

The Planning Commission, which is a seven-member advisory board to Paradise Valley Town Council, is expected to render a vote on the zoning code amendment Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

But the issue, town officials say, is sparked from complaints of neighbors of home-based businesses experiencing unwanted particulate matter, commonly refereed to as dust, due to the parking of automobiles.

The zoning amendment includes a prohibition of parking a motor vehicle that is visible from a street or adjacent property unless such vehicle is parked upon a driveway residential property that is surfaced with concrete, pavement bricks, cement or any other material that is consistent with dust-control efforts.

“What’s the incidence of this being a problem?” asked Paradise Valley Planning Commission Chairman Daran Wastchak during an Aug. 21 public hearing. “Is this solving a problem? This extends to other things like RVs and other things. There is an unending list of things you could tackle.”

Mr. Wastchak says another opportunity for public review of the zoning code amendment — and possible adoption — will occur on Sept. 18.

Paradise Valley Town Attorney Andrew Miller says his office has received a few complaints and due to overarching dust control efforts throughout Maricopa County the issue warrants action.

“It came about from people parking on side area and grass yards where people have home-based business,” he told the commission.

“This would be a small amendment to our existing home-based business ordinance. There are a number of properties around town that need dust-proof, but we thought if we did it townwide — it might be a bit of a far reach.”

